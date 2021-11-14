Jio, MediaTek launch Gaming Masters 2.0 BGMI Tournament: How to register, other details

Gamers can register for Gaming Masters 2.0 on the Jio Games website. (Krafton via IE)

The second edition of Jio and MediaTek’s Gaming Masters e-sports tournament, featuring Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), PUBG Mobile’s Indian version has been launched. BGMI is developed by PUBG Studios and published by Krafton of South Korea.

Gaming Masters 2.0 will have a prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakhs. Registrations have already opened for participants. The first edition featured Garena Free Fire and attracted 14,000 team registrations.

Gamers can register for Gaming Masters 2.0 on the Jio Games website. The organisers have made the event inclusive to both Jio and non-Jio users and will not charge any participation fee.

Gaming Masters 2.0 will take place over a three-month period. The event is scheduled to kick off on November 23 and end on January 10. Qualifier 1 will take place from November 23 to November 27. Qualifier 2 will be held between November 30 and December 4, Qualifier 3 from December 7 to December 11, and Qualifier 4 from December 14 to December 18. The ‘road to finale’ will begin after the qualifiers phase from December 21.

Krafton recently announced that players in India would be eligible for the e-sports medal events at the 2022 Asian Games, scheduled in Hangzhou, China, between September 10 and 25.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year by the Centre, which cited potential threat from such apps due to their links to China. PUBG Mobile is owned by Tencent, one of China’s biggest tech companies. Krafton, which owns PUBG’s intellectual property rights, severed ties with Tencent to bypass the ban in India. However, it had to sacrifice the PUBG name to relaunch the game in India.

However, it is now back with the moniker PUBG: New State. However, it is unclear if Krafton had to take permission from the Centre to launch the game.