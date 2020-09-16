Jio launches Rs 598 plan with 2GB daily data, free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription ahead of IPL 2020

The OTT platform recently announced that all its subscribers will be allowed special access to all the IPL matches which will be streamed live on the platform from September 19.

Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid recharge plan for its customers that along with high speed internet data would also provide the complimentary membership of the Disney+Hotstar subscription to the users. In addition to the latest plan, the company has launched several plans in recent days that offer the free membership of the digital content provider. The plans hold special value for the customers as the impending season 11 of the Indian Premier League starting from September 19 in UAE will be telecast on Hotstar app.

The latest plan worth Rs 598 will provide high speed internet upto 2GB to its users daily for a validity of 56 days. The complimentary membership of the OTT platform is an added advantage of subscribing to the latest plan. Like every other Reliance Jio prepaid plan which offers unlimited calling to all the Jio numbers in the country, this plan has also been provided with unlimited talktime to Jio customers. Along with the unlimited talktime for Jio users, a whopping 2000 minutes for non Jio numbers has also been appended with the recharge plan. Users will also be able to access high speed internet under the plan upto 2GB of data after which the speed of the internet will come down to 64kbps. 100 daily mobile messages to any mobile number have also been provided by the company under the recharge plan.

The chief attraction of the new prepaid plan is the subscription of Disney+Hotstar OTT platform which would otherwise cost Rs 399 to the users. Previously the company has launched recharge plans like Rs 499 and Rs 777 which also offer the complimentary subscription of the OTT platform. The OTT platform recently announced that all its subscribers will be allowed special access to all the IPL matches which will be streamed live on the platform from September 19.