Jio launches Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 349 postpaid recharge plans for JioFi users; Check details

With the purchase of a 4G wireless hotspot from Reliance Jio, customers can now enjoy three new monthly recharge plans. The plans come with varying data limits. The base plan, which is priced at Rs. 249, comes with 30GB of data, while the other two plans offer 40GB and 50GB of data.



Three new plans from Jio are targeted at business and enterprise customers with a one-month validity and lock-in period. They do not provide any voice or SMS benefits. Customers can also avail of a free portable device known as a JioFi under these plans that need to return when giving up the plan.



The Rs. 249 postpaid recharge plan offers 30GB data benefits with one-month validity, while the Rs. 299 postpaid recharge plan provides access to 40GB data, while the Rs. 349 plan credits 50GB data. All three plans come with 1-month validity. On reaching the monthly data limit, the speed drops to 64Kbps.



The three new postpaid plans from the company are priced at Rs.249, Rs.299, and Rs.349 and come with a free 4G wireless portable hotspot on a return or user basis. To benefit from these plans, a minimum of 200 order quantity is required, to avail JioFi postpaid tariff plan.



The new 4G wireless hotspot from Jio comes with a Nano-SIM and provides users with up to six hours of surfing on the go that too with a speed of 150Mbps. It can also connect to up to ten devices at a time using its built-in micro-USB port. The device that measures 85x55x16mm is powered by a 2,300mAh battery.