Jio launches Rs 2.5x cheaper’ offers for JioPhone users

By: |
February 27, 2021 3:30 AM

Jio has also brought in a new plan for its existing JioPhone users, which allows them one-year of unlimited service with unlimited voice, 2GB high speed unlimited data for Rs 749.

Reliance Jio on Friday unveiled offers for new and existing JioPhone users, which are 2.5x cheaper compared to what the feature phone users spend on other networks.

Starting March 1, new users can choose from two offers.

The first offer is of Rs 1,999, which includes a JioPhone device and a 24-month plan of unlimited service.

The offer includes unlimited voice, 2 GB high speed unlimited data every month and will not require recharge for two years.

The other plan is of Rs 1,499, which includes JioPhone device and one year of unlimited service.

The offerings remain the same as the two year plan with the only difference that recharge will not be needed for one year.

Currently, for a feature phone and 2-year of service, a user spends about Rs 5,000, with voice service costing Rs 3,600 and the cost of a feature phone ranges between Rs 1,200-1,500.

Jio has also brought in a new plan for its existing JioPhone users, which allows them one-year of unlimited service with unlimited voice, 2GB high speed unlimited data for Rs 749.

Commenting on the new offers, Akash Ambani, director, Reliance Jio, said, “There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Since the last 4 years Jio has democratised internet.

“The new JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction.

“At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement.”

Jio says that it has successfully upgraded more than 100 million users onto the JioPhone platform.

