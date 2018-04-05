Jio introduces mega data offer for cricket fans; here’s how to avail it

Jio has introduced big offers ahead of IPL 2018

Ahead of the official commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season on April 7, Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge pack for cricket lovers. The company has now introduced a Rs 251 recharge pack, which is a first-of-its-kind pack that offers the users 102GB of 4G data for a validity of 51 days at Rs 251. The validity of the pack is same as the IPL matches where the finals will be played on May 27.

The Jio Rs 251 IPL 2018 pack will be made available from April 7 on MyJio app, Jio.com website, and Jio offline retailers. The pack only offers 102GB with no calling or SMS benefits, unlike Jio’s other plans.

The new Jio Rs 251 pack comes with 102GB data that users can consume to watch the IPL matches via JioTV, in addition to a new programme called Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE, which is a cricket comedy show featuring Sunil Grover and Samir Kochhar as hosts. It will be exclusively aired on JioTV to both Jio Prime and non-Prime subscribers free of cost. The show will feature cricketers including Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev, as well as celebrities such as Ali Asgar, Shilpa Shinde, Shibani Dandekar, and Suresh Menon among others.

In addition, Jio is also hosting a mobile video game Jio Cricket Play Along, which will offer users various prizes such as a posh house in Mumbai while as many as 25 winners will be eligible to win a car each. There are cash prizes worth Rs 1 crore.