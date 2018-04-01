Jio Juice is finally here, but there is a catch!

Jio Juice, the “path-breaking” technology from Reliance Jio, which was all set to debut today, has finally arrived. However, there is a big catch.

Jio Juice, the “path-breaking” technology from Reliance Jio, which was all set to debut today, has finally arrived. However, there is a big catch. As it turns out, Reliance Jio was pulling a prank on their customers. On April Fool’s Day 2018, Reliance Jio successfully pranked its followers over the launch of Jio Juice. In the three days, Reliance was trying to hint they were coming up with a new technology that would charge the smartphone on its own.

It was on March 29, when Reliance Jio tipped off about the ‘new technology’. The telecom giant had tweeted: “Your digital life will never get interrupted again. #JioJuice Coming Soon.” However, it was not clear what the product was and how it would benefit users.

On March 30, Jio took the baton to tease fans by tweeting another information about the so-called technology. This time, Reliance Jio hinted that Jio Juice was some sort of battery management app or something similar to it. Until this time, there were no such leaks that Jio Juice was an April Fool’s prank. On March 30, Reliance Jio tweeted: “Is this you when your phone loses power? #JioJuice Coming Soon.”

On March 31, the telecom company posted a video. In the video, they showed how Jio Juice will be working by taking the energy from Jio SIM card and charging the smartphone. Keeping the April Fool’s Day in mind, the tonality of the video was somewhat on a lighter note. Reliance Jio tweeted: “Time to say goodbye to chargers and heavy power banks. Introducing #JioJuice. #WithLoveFromJio”

Finally the D-day for Jio Juice launch arrived today and by this time the tech giant had royally pranked its followers. On the April Fool’s Day, Jio said the entire Jio Juice campaign was nothing more than a prank. Reliance Jio tweeted, “Until that day arrives ????. Happy #AprilFoolsDay. #JioJuice #WithLoveFromJio”

What Reliance Jio tweeted on March 29

Your digital life will never get interrupted again. #JioJuice Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/RF6pLA7Fs5 — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 29, 2018

What Reliance Jio tweeted on March 30

Is this you when your phone loses power? #JioJuice Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/v016KjjgTX — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 30, 2018

What Reliance Jio tweeted on March 31

Time to say goodbye to chargers and heavy power banks. Introducing #JioJuice. #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/1YaT5OC5DF — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 31, 2018

What Reliance Jio tweeted on April 1

In the race to appeal to the younger generation, Reliance Jio has taken this step. The telecom giant is not known to pull a prank on their customers. However, this time around they tried to troll a lot of their followers. Good one Jio!