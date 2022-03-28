Jio introduces Rs 259 ‘calendar month validity’ prepaid pack with unlimited data, calls

Jio’s Rs 259 prepaid plan is designed to renew on the same date of every month to help users remember one recharge date, the telecom operator said.

Reliance Jio has introduced a ‘calendar month validity’ prepaid plan worth Rs 259. The recharge plan offers unlimited data and voice calling for a calendar month.

Jio’s Rs 259 prepaid plan is designed to renew on the same date of every month to help users remember one recharge date, the telecom operator said.

The prepaid plan is available for both new and existing users through online and offline channels. The plan comes with 1.5GB high-speed data access, which falls to 64Kbps post the allocation. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS a day, and subscription to Jio apps throughout the validity period. Although the bundled benefits of the new plan are identical to the Rs 239 plan, the ‘calendar month validity’ offering is a distinctive feature.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned telco said the plan validity was adjusted to offer the same recharge date every month, unlike a regular recharge plan that offers a fixed validity period.

The move comes two months after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India directed telecom operators to introduce at least one special tariff voucher, plan voucher, and combo voucher with a 30-day validity and have those to be renewed on the same date every month.

Like existing Jio prepaid plans, the Rs 259 plan can also be recharged multiple times at one go. The advance recharge plan automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the active plan.

Last week, the Reliance Industries-owned telecom operator launched the Rs 555 plan with a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The Rs 555 Jio Cricket Data Add On Pack comes with a 55-day validity and 55GB data with complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The new plan is targeting Indian Premier League fans.

The telco has also introduced the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription to the annual Rs 2,999 plan as part of a limited-period offer.