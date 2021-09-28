Jio introduces cashback offers on select prepaid recharge plans ahead of festive season, details inside

Reliance Jio has introduced cashback offers on select plans for its subscribers.

Reliance Jio has introduced cashback offers on select plans for its subscribers. The cashback offer is valid on recharging numbers using MyJio app or the company website. The offer that comes just ahead of the festival season is on recharge of Rs. 249, Rs. 555, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans that come with 84 days validity. Jio says the cashback will be credited to the user’s account and it can be used for future recharges.

A new 20 percent cashback section has been introduced by Jio in its website and includes three recharges with denominations Rs. 249, Rs. 555, and Rs. 599. The Rs 249 prepaid recharge offers 2GB per day data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day and comes with 28 days validity. Post the data limit, Jio will cap the speed to 64Kbps.

As for Jio Rs. 555 prepaid recharge, it offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day and validity of 84 days.. The Jio Rs. 599 prepaid recharge offers the same benefits and 84 days validity, but the data is capped at 2GB per day.

All the three plans come with additional benefits like JioTV, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions.

Jio also introduced new prepaid plans with one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription starting at Rs. 499 that brings 3GB of high-speed data access on a daily basis, along with “unlimited” voice calling and SMS message benefits for 28 days.

The most premium plan in the series is the Rs. 2,599 that carries 2GB high-speed data on a daily basis, unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits for 365 days validity.