Jio internet offers: 2GB vs 3GB vs 4GB vs 5GB – Per day data plans explained here

Ever since the Reliance Jio made its entry into telco market, the wave it generated could not be stopped by any other telecom major. WIth free calling services and unlimited internet offer, the company made sure to get the masses enroll in their network. Now after more than a year, Jio has added an array of offers that will quench the thirst of all the data-hungry users. From 2GB per day to a mammoth 5GB per day, Jio has prepaid packs that cater to a wide range of users. Let’s check which Reliance Jio prepaid pack that is best for your needs:

Jio 2GB per day data packs

Jio has a lot of packs to offer that provide 2GB internet data per day. With the change in price, you can get different validity. For Rs 198, you get the 2GB internet pack day for a validity of 28 days. If you happen to recharge your Jio number with Rs 398 then you can get a validity of 70 days that fetches you 2GB of internet data per day. For Rs 448, you will get 84 days validity with 2GB of internet data every day. However, if you recharge with Rs 498 you get a whopping 91 days which fetches you 2GB internet data every day. With all the plans you will get truly unlimited voice calls. There will be 100 SMS per day on offer with these packs as well. Also, you will get a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio 3GB per day data packs

If you recharge your Jio number with Rs 299, you will get 3GB internet data per day. The validity of the pack is just 28 days. Along with the internet benefits, you will get truly unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day on offer with these packs as well. Also, you will get a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio 4GB per day data packs

For the internet data-hungry users, this pack is expected to suffice your needs. For a recharge of Rs 509, you will get a mammoth 4GB internet data per day. This mounts up to a whopping 112 GB of internet data for the given validity of 28 days. With the recharge, you will get unlimited calls paired up with 100 SMS per day. You will get a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio 5GB per day packs

This is the maximum per day internet that Jio has to offer. If you recharge your Jio number with Rs 799, you will get a whopping 5GB internet data. The validity from the pack is 28 days. That means you will get a whopping 140 GB internet with the given validity. There is free voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Note: If you manage to exhaust the data provided, then you will still get truly unlimited internet at a subsidized 64 Kbps speed