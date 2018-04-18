Jio Home TV service likely to launch soon, could offer HD channels at Rs 400

Jio Home TV service will perhaps be the first-of-its-kind service that will not need an Internet connection to offer live TV channels. (Source: Reuters)

Jio Home TV service is likely to be introduced soon in India if the reports are to be believed. Reliance Jio’s new service would make a breakthrough in the Direct-to-Home (DTH) sector of the country, currently dominated by few telecom companies, as well as DTH platforms. The Jio Home TV service will reportedly offer both SD and HD channels to the users at Rs 400 per month, while the only-SD connection will cost Rs 200, which is comparatively cheaper than the DTH plans available in the market.

The Jio Home TV service will perhaps be the first-of-its-kind service that will not need an Internet connection to offer live TV channels. Instead, it will be based on eMBMS or Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service. Reliance Jio may not have plans to launch the Jio DTH service, however, Jio Home TV seems a welcome alternative.

Reliance Jio’s Jio Home TV service will be provided to the users via their phones, going by the technology that has allegedly been talked about in a report by TelecomTalk. It could also be a rebranded model of the JioBroadcast app, which has been under testing for a couple of months. This app was said to offer live content and video in HD quality to the users via broadcast technology. Now, this technology could be used for the new Jio Home TV service, however, Reliance Jio has neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of this service.

The term eMBMS, or the Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service, refers to a technology fusing the one-to-many broadcast architecture used in TV and radio and the one-to-one broadcast technology used in the telecom companies, solely to enhance the scalability in disseminating content to the users. Using this technology, the transmission of the content does not rely on an Internet connection. Reliance Jio has earlier confirmed that it had successfully conducted a pan-India testing for eMBMS service.