Jio hikes prepaid tariffs, these plans to cost more from Dec 1: Check revised prices, benefits, other details

Reliance Jio will follow in the footsteps of Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) and raise prices of prepaid recharge plans, the company announced on Sunday, November 28th. The tariff hike, which spans across Jio’s unlimited voice and data plans plus add-ons, will go into effect from December 1.

Unlike Airtel and Vi, both of which have justified the price hike as a measure to increase their average revenue per user (ARPU) and in turn profit margins, Jio isn’t sharing any reasons per se. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco in fact, doesn’t even call it a price hike. Rather, it goes on to suggest it’s coming out with new plans altogether, in a press release shared with the media today. Though, that is not the case.

The new plans, or price revisions if you will, are “in line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry,” Jio said, adding it will continue to provide “best-quality service at the lowest price globally.”

Jio has revised its entire library of prepaid recharge plans in India. The new prices, as mentioned earlier, will apply from December 1, 2021. Here’s the complete list:

JioPhone Rs 75 plan revised to Rs 99

The JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan will now cost Rs 99, which is a Rs 24 hike. The revised plan will come with unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per month and 50 SMS. Validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio Rs 129 prepaid plan revised to Rs 155

The Rs 129 unlimited prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 26 price hike and will now be available for Rs 155. For Rs 155, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 2GB of data per month and 300 SMS. Validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan revised to Rs 179

The Rs 149 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 30 price hike and will now be available for Rs 179. For Rs 179, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 1GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. Validity of this plan is 24 days.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan revised to Rs 239

The Rs 199 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 40 price hike and will now be available for Rs 239. For Rs 239, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. Validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan revised to Rs 299

The Rs 249 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 50 price hike and will now be available for Rs 299. For Rs 299, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. Validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan revised to Rs 479

The Rs 399 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 80 price hike and will now be available for Rs 479. For Rs 479, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. Validity of this plan is 56 days.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan revised to Rs 533

The Rs 444 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 89 price hike and will now be available for Rs 533. For Rs 533, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. Validity of this plan is 56 days.

Jio Rs 329 prepaid plan revised to Rs 395

The Rs 329 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 66 price hike and will now be available for Rs 395. For Rs 395, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 6GB of data and 1000 SMS. Validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio Rs 555 prepaid plan revised to Rs 666

The Rs 555 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 111 price hike and will now be available for Rs 666. For Rs 666, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. Validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan revised to Rs 719

The Rs 599 prepaid plan from Jio has received a Rs 120 price hike and will now be available for Rs 719. For Rs 719, customers will get unlimited voice calling benefits paired with 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. Validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio Rs 1,299 prepaid plan revised to Rs 1,559

The annual Rs 1,299 plan (336 days validity) will set users back by Rs 1,559 now. It will come with unlimited calling, 3,600 SMS, and 24GB data.

Jio Rs 2,399 prepaid plan revised to Rs 2,879

The Rs 2,399 plan will now cost Rs 2,879 and provide unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 2GB data each per day.

Jio data top-ups

The Rs 51 plan will now cost Rs 61 and come with 6GB data; the Rs 101 plan offering 12GB data will cost Rs 121, while the Rs 251 plan will now come with 50GB data and cost Rs 301 with 30-day validity.

