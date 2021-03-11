Jio has fastest broadband speed, India has slowest mobile data speed among SAARC nations: Ookla

Jio is the fastest broadband network provider in India , says Ookla report

Jio was the fastest broadband network provider in India while Vi (Vodafone India) had the fastest mean mobile download speed in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to network speed tracker Ookla. Among all SAARC countries India had the fastest network when it came to broadband connection, but lagged behind in mobile speeds, the report further said.

Ookla’s latest report highlights the mobile network and broadband connectivity in countries among different operators. While Jio ranked first in the mean download speed on fixed broadband with a 3.7 rating and the only positive Net Promoter Score, that determines customer satisfaction, ACT Fibernet comes second, Airtel third and Excitel fourth spot. BSNL became the slowest broadband service provider while Hathway had the lowest customer satisfaction score.

Among SAARC countries the mean download speed with broadband showed strong improvement from the second quarter of the year with robust fibre line deployment. Ranking service providers mobile data speed delivering mobile data, Jio came third after Vi and Jio with 2.9 ratings. The NPS score of all the first three providers, however, was negative.

India also has the third slowest mean mobile data speed throughout 2020. Maldives was the only SAARC country with active 5G speed in 2020, followed by Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan in that order. Afghanistan has the slowest mean mobile download speeds throughout 2020.

Talking about India’s 5G plans, the report said that Airtel, which has conducted successful trials in Hyderabad is ready to roll out its commercial 5G services once the spectrum is allocated in late 2021 or early 2022. Vi India customers, however, have to wait for 5G services and Jio is getting ready to roll out its home-grown O-RAN 5G network.

The report also suggests that even with 5G technologies being rolled out, the providers will not be able to provide ultra-fast speeds and low latency until there is a sufficient wireless spectrum.