Jio has dropped price of Rs 750 recharge plan, here’s what it offers now

Reliance Jio knows how to stay in the news. When the company is not making some big announcements, it is either busy launching a new recharge plan or making changes to the already existing plans. In one such move, the company has dropped the price of its Rs 750 recharge plan but only by Re 1. It is unclear why Jio introduced this change in price, but the change now brings two Jio plans- Rs 749 and Rs 719 in close competition with each other.

The benefits of the Rs 749 plan remain the same. This prepaid recharge plan from Jio offers 2GB per day data, 100 SMS a day and unlimited voice calling benefits along with access to Jio bouquet of services and apps like JioTV, JioCloud, JioCinema and more. The total data benefit of Jio Rs 749 recharge plan is 180GB.

Jio has another recharge plan in the Rs 700 price range. It costs Rs 719 and offers 2GB per day data, 100 SMS a day, unlimited voice calling and free access to Jio bouquet of services and apps like JioTV, JioCloud, JioCinema and more. The plan validity is of 84 days taking the total data benefit to 168GB data.

In response to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that recently asked Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL to launch 30 days recharge plan, Jio has launched two plans priced at Rs 296 and Rs 259 plans respectively. Jio’s Rs 296 plan offers free unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day with 30 days validity. It comes with 25GB of total data. Additionally, it offers a free subscription to Jio apps-Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 259 plan offers 1.5GB per day, unlimited voice calling, and free access to Jio apps for 1 calendar month.

