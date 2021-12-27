Jio Happy New Year Offer brings extra validity to Rs 2,545 prepaid recharge plan; Details

The Jio Rs 2,545 prepaid recharge plan now lasts for a full 365 days.

Jio is offering a limited-period Happy New Year offer on prepaid recharge of Rs 2,545. The prepaid plan with validity of 336 days is now getting 29 days of extra validity. The Jio Rs 2,545 prepaid recharge plan now lasts for a full 365 days. Both new and existing customers of Reliance Jio can avail this offer that lasts for a limited period of time.

The Rs 2,545 plan offers high speed data of 1.5GB on a daily basis, unlimited voice calls, and daily 100 SMS messages. The total validity of the plan is 365 days and the offer is available on Jio’s website as well as MyJio app.

Jio’s Rs 2,545 prepaid recharge plan provides users with subscriptions of JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud along with voice calls, data and SMS. The offer expired on January 2, 2022. With this additional validity it is one of the best offers for users looking for a long-term recharge plan.



Jio also introduced its Rs 1 recharge plan that has a validity of 1 day and 10 MB of data. The plan is touted to be value offering for users who don’t want to purchase more data than they require.