Jio GigaFiber speed test and hands-on experience: Does Jio deliver what it promised? Find out here

Jio GigaFiber speed test and hands-on review: Mukesh Ambani had announced the official rollout of Jio GigaFiber across the country at Reliance’s annual general meet (AGM) last month, and on August 15, the registrations for the service started. Just like a few other lucky customers, we were able to get our hands on what Reliance calls – the JioGigaHub. We have been using the service for almost a week now and did speed tests on a laptop, as well as an Android phone. But, before we jump to that let’s have a look at what exactly it is.

Jio GigaFiber is a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband service offered to the users via fixed lines. The service was started on an experimental basis earlier this year at select locations but now has been rolled out at 1,100 cities across India. Even though the registrations have started, the service is being provided in limited locations of the selected cities.

The company claimed that JioGigaFiber will provide faster internet speeds as compared to other broadband services, offering users ultra-fast download and upload speeds that enable UHD, Video conferencing and variety of camera application usage and experience seamlessly.

How to get Jio GigaFiber?

To get the service, we registered on Reliance Jio’s official website – Jio.com. The company asks for your home address, full name, mobile number, mobile number and email id (optional). After registering, we got a call from JioFiber executive in three days. He enquired about the address and checked if the service is available in that locality.

The next day, he came home for completing the e-KYC process. For this, you will have to provide a photo copy of the Aadhaar card. Also, the users need to make a one-time investment of Rs 4,500 as security deposit towards the router. This amount will be refunded whenever you decide to discontinue the service.

The following day, another Jio executive came and installed Jio GigaHub. The entire process took about only 30 minutes and the connection was activated.

What do you get in Jio GigaFiber?

As part of Jio GigaFiber’s preview offer, we got high-speed interent at 100 Mbps speed for 90 days with a monthly cap of 100 GB and access to Jio’s premium apps. In case the users consume this data before the end of the month, Jio offers complimentary data top-up of 40 GB via MyJio App or through Jio.com. The users can claim up to 25 top-ups every month taking their monthly data to 1100GB.

The company is not charging anything for the first three months and users can enjoy the data absolutely free of cost. Also, if Jio doesn’t announce its plans in these three months, the preview offer will be extended offering free data to users. Also, there are no installation charges levied and the ONT device (GigaHub Home Gateway) cost is also covered in the refundable security deposit.

However, Jio is only accepting the amount through Debit card, Credit Card, Jio Money or Pay TM. So, cash won’t work!

Understanding GigaHub Home Gateway

Jio’s ONT or Optical Network Terminal is a white box as you can see in the pictures below which connects the fibre that has been wired on the outside of your house, to your modem. The device was installed by the Jio executive and has – one port to connect your landline, three LAN ports, two USB ports, one PON port, a power button and a WPS button. There is also a small ‘reset’ button under the WPS button which sets the device to factory settings if pressed for more than 10 seconds.

The device works on two different frequencies – 2.5GHz and 5GHz. While the 2.5 GHz frequency offers a wider range and comparatively less speed, the 5 GHz frequency offers higher speed and lesser range. So, if you are using your laptop or smartphone on a higher frequency, make sure the OTN device is placed somewhere close to you.

You can use a LAN cable to connect your laptop or PC to the device and enjoy a better speed. Also, you can connect your smart TV or any other smart device using Wi-Fi.

Jio GigaFiber speed test

Once everything was set up, it was time for a speed test. We did a speed test for both the frequencies on a MacAir as well as OnePlus 5 smartphone.

The average speed on 5Ghz frequency on the laptop was over 80Mbps. However, we did achieve the highest speed of about 96 Mbps which is very close to the what Jio has promised. It is more than enough to watch full HD and 4K videos without the buffer. However, for 2.5Ghz frequency, the average speed was around 20 Mbps.

On the smartphone, the results were quite satisfying too. On 5 GHz frequency, the maximum download speed achieved was 81.4 Mbps while upload speed achieved was 48.5 Mbps. For 2.5 GHz, the speed was around 12 to 13 Mbps.

What else to expect?

There have been rumours that Jio may announce a DTH service – JioTV in the coming months but the executive told us that the same router can be used as a set-top box when the company launches internet protocol television (IPTV) services. The service will provide users access to hundreds of channels at the same cost. However, there is no official word on the dates yet.

At the AGM, Reliance had announced that its digital television content services is a part of GigaFibre internet services. It said that the set-top-box would also support a video calling feature, which would allow users to make video calls from their televisions.

