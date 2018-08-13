Jio GigaFiber registrations open August 15: Plans, installation details, and everything you should know

Jio GigaFiber plans in India may go live on Independence Day

Jio GigaFiber registrations in India will open on August 15, India’s 72nd Independence Day. The telecom company’s official foray into the broadband market in India and reach a base of over 400 million users, as per the latest by TRAI. After disrupting the mobile phone scenario in India, Reliance Jio is eyeing to prey on the other chunk of the subscribers that want high-speed FTTH Internet services. The Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband has been under the pilot programme for several months but it will, for the first time, open for everyone via registration on Wednesday, August 15.

Starting Wednesday, anyone can show their interest to get the Jio GigaFiber broadband connection at the earliest. The registrations will be accepted via Jio website and MyJio app. While the timeline of the rollout of Jio GigaFiber is not confirmed as of now, Mukesh Ambani announced that the broadband services will be activated in the localities with a higher number of registrations. This means that if there are more registrations from your location than other vicinities, Jio GigaFiber will reach your area first. A total of 1,100 cities will be first chosen by Jio for the rollout of its FTTH broadband services.

However, as a matter of fact, Jio has been trialling the services since 2016 in select locations, offering the users 100GB of 100Mbps high-speed broadband data without any cost. This is expected to continue for the new users who will gain access to Jio GigaFiber for the first time when the rollout begins. Some media reports have suggested the Jio will lure the customers, à la Jio mobile services, by offering the broadband at rock-bottom price points. The plans will reportedly start at Rs 500 for a month and go up till Rs 1,500 with variation in the total data provided.

Jio GigaFiber launch in India will also bring the highly-demanded Jio GigaTV services in India. Jio GigaTV is essentially an Internet-powered TV experience on any TV with a dedicated set-top box, which will double up as the router.

Jio GigaFiber plans

Although there is no tangible announcement on the plans yet, several reports have claimed the Jio GigaFiber broadband plans will start at Rs 500. Here are all the plans with the benefits you would get:

Jio GigaFiber Rs 500 plan will be valid for 30 days and benefit the customer with 300GB of data with speeds maxed out to 50Mbps

Jio GigaFiber Rs 750 plan will offer 450GB at 50Mbps for a validity of 30 days

Jio GigaFiber Rs 999 plan will provide a 100Mbps connection with the data limit of 600GB for 30 days

Jio GigaFiber 1,299 plan will last for 30 days and give 750GB of 100Mbps data

And finally, Jio GigaFiber Rs 1,500 plan will give the highest broadband data amount of 900GB for 30 days with a maximum speed of 150Mbps.

Jio had previously announced that the Jio GigaFiber is designed to offer a maximum speed of 1Gbps, which is why the router installed will come with support for 1Gbps bandwidth. Although the plans do not tip any 1Gbps plan, it could be revealed when the Mukesh Ambani-owned company makes the official broadband plans live.