Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer details leaked: Here is what users will get

Ahead of the formal rollout of Jio GigaFiber in India, Reliance Jio is expected to launch a ‘Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer’ for its users. Even though there is no official confirmation on this, a report by TelecomTalk claims that on a payment of Rs 4,500, the Jio subscribers will get 100 GB of free mobile data at a speed of up to 100 Mbps for the first 90 days. Since the offer is a ‘preview’, so till 90 days, no additional cost will be added, however, later it might become chargeable. Last week, the company had started the registration process for the Jio GigaFiber service, which was announced in July 2018. During the launch of Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Jio had not specified any details but mentioned that during the rollout, the areas with a maximum number of registrations will get priority.

Jio GigaFiber will include 100 GB of free mobile data along with up to 100 Mbps upload and download speeds. This mobile data will be available on a monthly basis for the first ninety days from the date of opting the offer. The subscribers of Jio GigaFiber will also avail an additional benefit by using “Data Top-Ups”.

It is being reported that subscribers can use “Data Top-Ups” at free of cost and each top-up will add 40 GB of additional mobile data to the broadband account. However, the details about the number of top-ups are unknown. Each and every subscriber of Jio GigaFiber will be entitled to use ‘Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer’. But considering the previous record of Jio Telecom Services, it is being believed that the offer can be extended after a period of 90 days.

The broadband access through the ‘Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer’ is expected to be available for free to its users, while it will charge a security deposit of Rs 4,500. The security deposit amount will offer an ONT (Optical Network Terminal) and additional services such as Jio GigaTV and smart home solutions. The amount is refundable and will be returned during discontinuation of services.