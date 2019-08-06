Jio GigaFiber launch, price & plans, & more: What to expect from Reliance Industries AGM on August 12

The optical fibre-based broadband service by Jio was launched at last year’s AGM (File Photo/ Agencies)

Reliance Jio is highly anticipated to commercially launch its high-speed broadband service JioGigaFiber at the upcoming 43rd Annual General Meet of the company on August 12. Just like the two previous AGMs, it is speculated that the company will also be launching a Jio Phone 3 this year.

The optical fibre-based broadband service by Jio was launched at last year’s AGM — ever since then it has been conducting beta trials at certain cities across the country with select users. At this year’s AGM, the company is likely to finally reveal its commercial plans for GigaFiber and roll it out for the public with the promise of up to 100Gbps internet speed. Optical fibre-based broadband services are faster than the copper-wire based network infrastructure.

Along with the Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Jio is also expected to launch services and products like Giga Router and Giga TV accompanying it – along with a smarter version of the Jio Phone.

It is speculated that Jio will offer a base plan of Rs 500 – Rs 600 for its GigaFiber services that will remain valid for 28 days, along with a complimentary landline connection and OTT service. There will be other premium plans as well, as per reports. Currently, the preview offer for Jio GigaFiber, gives 100GB of high-speed broadband data for 90 days at a speed of 100Mbps. Though the service is not chargeable right now, a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 is charged towards the router, which initially was Rs 4,500.

Along with the public roll out of Jio GigaFiber, it is also expected to launch Jio Phone 3, which is expected to have a lot more smart features as compared to its predecessors, along with 4G connectivity option. The Jio Phone 2 launched last year was priced at Rs 2,999. However, how much JioPhone 3 will cost is yet to be seen, if it’s a part of company’s launch plans.