Jio GigaFiber launch: Everything about Mukesh Ambani-led telco’s FTTH broadband service

Reliance Jio is anticipated to launch its high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service, Jio GigaFiber on August 12 – the day Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will hold its Annual General Meeting. The announcement for the AGM comes close on the heels of the quarterly results that were declared last week, revealing key statistics reflecting the company’s and its telecom wing’s growth in India.

Reliance Jio Infocomm said in the report that the Jio GigaFiber trials, which began over a year ago in across 1,100 cities, has now reached the final stages. This alludes to an imminent announcement on the commercial kick-off for Jio’s broadband services. According to reports, Jio GigaFiber will be launched on August 12. However, a source familiar with the development told FE Tech the services, such as Jio GigaTV and other smart home solutions, will begin August 15.

Select locations in India are now being serviced by Reliance Jio under the trial. The customers get 100GB of monthly data at 100Mbps without charges, although the ONT device comes with a refundable fee. Initially, the charge for the ONT device was Rs 4,500 but a cheaper version was launched recently for a price of Rs 2,500. There are no other charges for the installation of Jio GigaFiber service as of now.

The broadband plans for Jio GigaFiber have not been officially announced but there have been multiple reports pointing out to a combo pack that will start for as low as Rs 600. It is believed to encompass charges for the broadband, TV, and Jio apps that will be available via the ONT device. Nothing is official as of now, though.