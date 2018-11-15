Jio GigaFiber emerges as leader, Airtel at fifth spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index for October: Here’s the full list

Jio GigaFiber is yet to roll out broadly across the country (Source: Reuters)

Jio GigaFiber has emerged as the winner in the Netflix’s latest ISP speed index. The monthly report released by Netflix compares the Internet Speed Providers for the data speeds they offer in a country. Jio GigaFiber offered a monthly average speed of 3.84Mbps in October, up from 3.14Mbps in the previous month, according to Netflix ISP Leaderboard. The Jio GigaFiber services began rolling out as early as August this year to select locations while a full-scale deployment is yet to happen across the country.

Netflix ISP Leaderboard has crowned Reliance Jio as the top ISP in the broadband category earlier ruled by the likes of Airtel and Vodafone’s You Broadband. The ISP that managed to beat Airtel to grab the second spot in the leaderboard is 7 Star Digital that saw an increase in the data speeds to 3.19Mbps in October, as opposed to 3.15Mbps speed previously. Securing the third spot is Spectranet with a monthly average speed of 3.14Mbps in October, up from the marginally lower 3.07Mbps speed in the previous month.

Airtel, surprisingly, had to settle for the fourth spot in the chart with a monthly average speed of 3.10Mbps in October while the speeds maxed out to an average of 2.98Mbps in September. The fifth position is acquired by ATRIA Convergence Technologies that gave a monthly average speed of 2.89Mbps in October, up from 2.84Mbps in the previous month. Other ISPs that have been listed down the fifth spot include You Broadband, Hathway, Syscon Infoway, D-VoiS, and Excitel Broadband up to the tenth position.

Jio GigaFiber was officially announced at the company’s 41st AGM earlier this year while the rollout began in August. The company said back at the time of the launch that the Jio GigaFiber services will be expanded to the locations where the demand is huge as compared to other locations, given the area is feasible. The company’s foray into the broadband sector sent rival players into uneasiness, forcing them to dole out as many lucrative offers to retain the customers.