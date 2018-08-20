Jio GigaFiber effect: Tata Sky Broadband begins rolling out in 12 cities – Up to 100Mbps data speed, free Wi-Fi router, and more

Tata Sky Broadband is now rolling out in 12 Indian cities

Amid the onrush of registrations for the Jio GigaFiber broadband services, DTH company Tata Sky has announced the rollout of its fixed-line broadband service in the country. Tata Sky is the latest company hoping to secure a considerable user base before Jio begins its broadband services with complimentary services free of cost during initial months. Tata Sky Broadband, as it is known, is now available in 12 Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhopal, Chennai, and Gurugram among others.

Tata Sky Broadband website mentions fixed line connections offering data speeds of up to 100Mbps in all the cities that are currently feasible for the rollout. The unlimited broadband packages are available for one month, three months, five months, nine months, and 12 months – along with two plans restricting data limit monthly. The unlimited packs come with different data speeds starting from 5Mbps and going up till 100Mbps.

Starting with the plans, the first unlimited plan costs Rs 999 for 5Mbps speed, the second one is priced at Rs 1,150 for 10Mbps speed, the next one will charge you Rs 1,500 for 30Mbps speed, the fourth one costs Rs 1,800 for the 50Mbps data speed, and the last tier costs Rs 2,500 for 100Mbps data speeds. Apart from these, there are two plans with limited data caps – 60GB for Rs 999 and 125GB for Rs 1,250.

There are five add-on plans called ‘Quota on Demand’, in case you need to regain high-speed data after exhausting FUP. Tata Sky website mentions that the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps post FUP limit exhaustion. The price for all the broadband plans are inclusive of the taxes, so the billing will bear the exact amount as shown on the website. Tata Sky Broadband will offer a free Wi-Fi router to the subscribers, however, they are likely to pay Rs 1,200 as installation charges for the broadband.

Tata Sky Broadband comes close on the heels of Jio GigaFiber that is now taking registrations. Jio will roll out its ‘1Gbps’ broadband fixed lines on the basis of registration numbers – the higher the registrations, the earlier rollout begins. While the company has not divulged any broadband plans yet, a recent report suggested that the early customers will get Jio Preview Offer for at least three initial months. The customers will get 100GB data per month at a data speed of 100Mbps, however, the company had touted broadband speeds of up to 1Gbps.