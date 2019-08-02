Jio GigaFiber effect? Hathway now offers 125Mbps unlimited broadband at Rs 549

Customers who want faster internet can also look at the 80 Mbps plan also known as the Rapid Plan.

Hathway is revamping its offers for its customers as it looks to attract new subscribers. The broadband service provider is offering 125Mbps speed along with an unlimited plan at Rs 549 per month. This offer is to make sure it keep its existing customers happy and also attract more subscribers as Jio GigaFiber will be releasing soon which will have attractive and affordable plans for all its customers.

The company has released its unlimited plans with new speeds and cheaper prices for its customers. For maximum benefits, these plans can be subscribed for six months or yearly. Although, Hathway has also released the monthly pricing for these plans. These plans differ on the basis of download speeds as there is no cap on data usage.

Hathway’s cheapest plan is the Hero Plan that offers 50Mbps speed and will be available for Rs 349 only. Other than this, it has the Gold and the Blast packs that will be available for Rs 399 and Rs 499 respectively. They have another plan which is known as the Super Plan that will offer 25Mbps speed with a price of 349. Hathway has a Lightning fast plan for customers with a 75Mbps speed and the options for monthly rental are Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449.

Customers who want faster internet can also look at the 80Mbps plan also known as the Rapid Plan. The plan is available at three different prices for Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 499.

But, the fastest plans from the company are the Freedom and Thunder plan which offer speeds of 100Mbps and 125Mbps, respectively. Freedom plan will be available from Rs 499, Rs 549 and Rs 599. Whereas the Thunder plan will be available for Rs 549, Rs 599, and Rs 649.