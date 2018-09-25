Jio GigaFiber effect? Free! This company is now offering up to 1.5TB data

ACT Fibernet is giving away free data to customers

Ever since Jio GigaFiber launched commercially in India, the broadband providers have begun feeling the heat. ACT Fibernet, one of the leading broadband service providers, has come up with upgrades made to the broadband plans that now offer up to 1.5TB additional data. Currently available to the subscribers in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Coimbatore, the benefit will be applicable on six month-term and twelve month-term plans.

ACT Fibernet is offering the data benefits till February 2019, which means the subscribers will get the additional data over and above the given the data cap. The ACT Fibernet plans that will get the extra benefits are:

In Bengaluru, the ACT Rapid Plus, ACT Blaze, ACT Entertainment, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Essential, ACT Advance, ACT Progress, and ACT Incredible. The extra 1.5TB data will be credited to the subscriber’s account and will lapse in February 2019.

In Delhi, the eligible plans are ACT Silver Promo, ACT Bronze, ACT Platinum Promo, ACT Silver, ACT Gold, ACT Platinum, ACT Remarkable, ACT Exceptional, and ACT Phenomenal. An additional data benefit of 1000GB will be credited to the customer’s account. The eligible plans in Coimbatore are ACT Rush, ACT Sprint, ACT Race, ACT Zoom, ACT Bolt, ACT Remarkable, ACT Exceptional, and ACT Phenomenal. The subscribers will get 1.5TB data additionally.

The company isn’t waiving off the installation cost on one-month subscription if a new customer requests for new connection. As we said, the benefits will be applicable to the plans valid for six months and twelve months. However, it is worth noting that the plans for six months and twelve months come with one month and two months of free service, respectively. In Chennai, the company is giving away up to six months of free service if the customer buys the twelve months plan in one go.