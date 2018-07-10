Jio GigaFiber effect: BSNL now offers 50GB extra data on broadband plans for free

BSNL recently announced that all the broadband (FTTH) plans will bundle unlimited calling to any network in India

BSNL has increased the FUP data limit on its three broadband plans

After the Jio GigaFiber broadband service was announced, the Internet Service Providers have become cautious and, as a result, are trying to match up to the Jio’s upcoming broadband service. Airtel had already removed the FUP limit on some of its broadband plans in select cities last week. Now, the state-owned ISP BSNL is increasing the data limits on its popular broadband plans. The company is offering 50GB more data on the select plans for its broadband customers.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, BSNL has increased the FUP data limit on its three broadband plans worth Rs 1,045, Rs 1,399, and Rs 1,895. The report, however, does not mention if the change in the broadband plans has been implemented pan India except for the subscribers in Kerala.

The BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1045 CS48 plan worth Rs 1,045 was earlier offering the customers 100GB data at 30Mbps data speed. The plan has been revised to offer 50GB more data, meaning that the customers now get 150GB data under this plan at the same data speed. After the FUP limit of 150GB is exhausted, the data speed is throttled to 2Mbps.

The second one is BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1395 CS49 plan that costs Rs 1,399 and now offers 200GB of FUP data to the customers. Earlier, this plan offered 150GB to the subscribers. The data speed given under this plan is 40Mbps, however, on the exhaustion of the FUP limit, it is reduced to 2Mbps, much like the plan mentioned above.

The third plan called BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 1895 CS129 has been updated to offer 250GB FUP data at 50Mbps speed. This plan earlier gave the customers 200GB data at the same speed. After the customers consume the FUP data, the speed will come down to 2Mbps.

It should be noted that pricing mentioned above is exclusive of the tax levies and service charges. The new changes to the FUP data limits come after BSNL announced that all the broadband (FTTH) plans will bundle unlimited calling to any network in India. The latest move is also a part of the effort BSNL is making to stay ahead of Jio before the GigaFiber FTTH fixed line service is made available to the customers.