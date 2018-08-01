Jio GigaFiber effect? BSNL now offering 200GB under new broadband plan

BSNL has introduced a new broadband plan

BSNL is on a spree, launching and upgrading its tariff plans to counter Jio, Airtel, and other incumbents effectively. Earlier this year, BSNL upped the ante when Jio announced the official rollout of Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband services. While Jio’s broadband service is yet to begin officially in India, BSNL has now added fuel to the fire by releasing a new broadband plan that is designed to attract customers. The new BSNL Rs 995 broadband plan, called BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 995, comes with 200GB data for a billing cycle.

The BSNL Fibro BBG ULD 995 will benefit the customers with 200GB data at 20Mbps, and post-exhaustion of data speeds of 2Mbps, as per Telecom Talk. The report says that this broadband plan is available only in Ernakulam, Kerala. It is not available in any other city, even in the state. The plan offers a free custom email address and 1GB of storage space. However, there are no calling benefits bundled with this plan, unlike most of the company’s other FTTH plans.

The 20Mbps data speed is comparatively lower than other players such as ACT Fibernet, Excitel, and Airtel among others. Meanwhile, BSNL’s plan to take on Jio GigaFiber looks bleak as Jio has promised an introductory data speed limit of 100Mbps for 100GB data, which is five times what BSNL is offering at Rs 995.

BSNL is offering long-term subscriptions for this plan that start at Rs 10,495 for a year. The two-year subscription costs Rs 20,898 while purchasing the three-year subscription will set you back by Rs 29,850. On top of this, the customers need to pay Rs 500 as the installation fee, which will be a token amount for the activation of this plan with a one-month purchase of services.

BSNL had recently revised its major FTTH broadband plans to offer more data to the customers. The plans that saw rejig included Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999, and Rs 16,999 broadband tiers. BSNL now offers up to 3TB of data with these plans, along with a FUP data speed of 100Mbps. Meanwhile, other players are offering data speeds of up to 1Gbps in select locations.