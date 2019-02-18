Jio GigaFiber effect? ACT Fibernet now giving 100GB free of cost: How to avail

ACT Fibernet has its operations in 16 cities and as per the report, this offer will be available across all these cities.

Jio GigaFiber commercial launch is expected to happen later this year and it will likely disrupt the broadband segment in the same way as it did to the telecom market. This is the reason why the rival companies have pulled up their socks and now Bengaluru-based ACT Fibernet broadband provider is one of the Jio’s closest competitors. The broadband provider has now announced that it will offer 100GB data to all its broadband subscribers over and above the current plan.

ACT Fibernet, which has a stronger foothold in southern parts of India, is now looking for ways to expand its footprint in the country. In order to seek more users and make its broadband plans more popular, the company recently announced to offer free Amazon Fire TV Stick with its select broadband plans. The broadband company is now gifting its users 100GB free data for a month.

According to a Telecom Talk report, the company is crediting free 100GB data to subscribers’ account via its mobile app. The company has its operations in 16 cities and this offer will be available across all these cities, the report said. So, say, if you are using a broadband plan that offers 500GB data, with this offer the total data benefit will become 600GB for a month.

ACT Fibernet recently partnered with Amazon to offer free Amazon Fire TV Stick bundled with select broadband plans. The offer is available only on select cities of the country. The offer also varies from city to city.

ACT broadband subscribers in Delhi can get the free Amazon Fire TV Stick with only two broadband plans-ACT Platinum Prom and ACT Diamond. Chennai subscribers can avail the offer with ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm, ACT Incredible, ACT Thunder, ACT Lightning, and ACT GIGA plans. Bengaluru-based users can subscribe to ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible or ACT GIGA plans to avail the offer and last but not the least users in Hyderabad can get free Amazon Fire TV stick with A-Max 1299, A-Max 1050, Incredible 1999 or ACT Giga plans.