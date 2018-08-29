Jio GigaFiber effect: ACT Fibernet begins offering free data of 1.5TB to customers

Jio GigaFiber broadband services are now rolling out

Jio GigaFiber registrations are open and while hundreds of thousand people are showing their interest in the rollout of Jio’s high-speed FTTH broadband service, the rivals are sprucing up their tariffs to keep it at bay. ACT Fibernet, one of the leading Internet Service Providers in India, has now come up with a new offer that provides the customers with additional 1.5TB of broadband data free of cost. The extra data will be credited to the customer’s account on top of the subscribed tier.

The new ACT Fibernet complimentary 1.5TB data offer is valid for the customers residing in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore currently. As per a report by Telecom Talk, ACT Fibernet will offer 1.5TB data over five months, which means its validity is till February 2019. On the last day of the month, the extra data benefits will be removed from the customer’s account, no matter if it has been consumed or not. Only the 6-month and 12-month broadband plans are eligible for the extra data.

For the customers in Bengaluru and Coimbatore, the company is giving away the tranches of 300GB broadband data per month as long as February 2019 on the plans valid for either 6 months or 12 months. Delhi customers will get as much as 1TB for five months on the similar long-term plans, however, the monthly breakup for the benefit is not clear as of now. Just so you know, the ACT Fibernet plans for 6 months offer one month’s free subscription while the ones for 12 months will give you 2 free months of service. The installation and Wi-Fi router will be provided by the company free of charge.

The plans that are eligible for this offer are ACT Storm, ACT Incredible in Bengaluru; ACT Sprint, ACT Bolt in Coimbatore; and ACT Silver Promo and ACT Platinum Promo in Delhi. All these plans offer data speeds of up to 150Mbps, while the 1Gbps data plans are not eligible for the offer in none of the cities.

The fresh salvo fired by ACT Fibernet comes close on the heels of the launch of Jio GigaFiber that is set to roll out across India in coming days on the basis of the majority of people in a locality show their interest. The Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer will entitle users to free 100GB data at 100Mbps for three months. However, the customers will be required to pay Rs 4,500 towards the ONT device that will work as the router and set-top box for the Jio GigaFiber services.