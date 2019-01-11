Jio GigaFiber broadband rollout: Expected plans, service rollout, comparison with Airtel V-Fiber, and more

In the broadband sector, Jio GigaFiber launch is one of the most anticipated developments, as Reliance Jio’s debut in the FTTH Broadband industry is expected to bring down the prices, much like what the company did in the telecom sector and increase the competition. It is likely to launch on a full-scale in March this year and will be competing against the likes of the Airtel V-Fiber in India, one of the biggest players in the broadband industry. Airtel V-Fiber is also known to offer some of the fastest and cheapest broadband plans in the country.

Reliance Jio has not officially confirmed any details in regards to the Jio GigaFiber. But we have so far been treated to various leaks of broadband plans. Moreover, be it the promotional plan or the cost of getting a new Jio GigaFiber connection, there is still way more to know about the upcoming debutant in the FTTH broadband segment.

Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer

The Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer was announced last year. Under this offer, all new Jio GigaFiber connections will come with a complementary 100GB of monthly data at 100Mbps for the first three months. This means that Jio GigaFiber broadband services will be essentially free for the first three months for all new subscribers. On the other hand, if a user ends up exhausting the monthly data limit, he/she can also buy additional data from Jio.com at a very ‘affordable’ price.

Jio GigaFiber plans and prices

While there has been no confirmation on the Jio GigaFiber plans and prices, reports have highlighted the FTTH service might launch with plans starting at Rs 500, offering 300GB of monthly data. On the other hand, it has been made official that all new users will have to pay a refundable amount of Rs. 4,500 for getting a Jio GigaFiber connection. The buyers will get the Jio GigaFiber router and GigaTV router in return for the refundable deposit. On the other hand, there will be no installation charges for getting a new connection.

Jio GigaFiber broadband rollout

As confirmed by Reliance Jio, the company will be launching the Jio GigaFiber broadband services in a total of 1,100 Indian cities initially, while the service has been in the testing phase for over two years now, reports have suggested that Jio GigaFiber has been able to offer speeds up to 700Mbps on an average. Furthermore, the Jio GigaFiber broadband rollout process will be based on the number of registration requests received from a particular area. This means, the more are the registration requests from an area, the sooner will users in that area will get their respective Jio GigaFiber connections.

Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband

Reliance Jio has recently partnered with Hathway and Den Networks for achieving the last mile connectivity which hints at the fact that Jio GigaFiber FTTH Broadband services will be launched soon in India while there is no official confirmation for now. That said Reliance Jio has announced the Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer under which subscribers will get 100GB monthly data at 100Mbps speed for the first three months.

Airtel V-Fiber

Airtel V-Fiber or Airtel Broadband is reportedly the second largest player in the industry but its operations are limited to Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Pune among others. Its most popular plan is the Airtel Rs 799 broadband plan which offers 100GB of monthly data at up to 40Mbps of speed. It also comes with unlimited voice call benefits.

There are also the Airtel Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,999 (Gurugram circle) broadband plans which come with 500GB monthly data at 100Mbps speed and unlimited data at 100Mbps speed, respectively. You get a free router and Amazon Prime subscription and moreover, Airtel V-fiber broadband can be connected to a maximum of 10 devices.