Jio Fibre users can now make video calls from TV without a dedicated webcam, here’s how to do it

JioFibre to making video calling on TV possible

Jio Fibre users can now use their television to make video calls without a dedicated web. With Jio Fibre’s new ‘Camera on Mobile’ feature and JioJoin app available for both iOS and Android devices, users can use the phone camera as an input device for video calls. It enables video-calling through JioFibreVoice bundled with the Jio Fibre service that offers calling support to broadband users. With this new feature, customers can use the JioJoin app on their mobile devices for making voice calls using a landline number.

The ‘Camera on Mobile’ function has been under testing for a few months now and now it is available for both iOS and Android users.

To start using this feature in Jio app one needs to first configure a 10-digit Jio Fibre on the JioJoin app. With this one will be able to virtually make their phone a compatible device to their JioFibre connection. Next, they can enable the ‘Camera on Mobile’ feature from the JioJoin app settings. Now they can use their phone as a webcam to make video calls through their TV.

Users can also switch to the 5GHz Wi-Fi band on their modems for better clarity on video calls. The feature can be experienced with 2.4Ghz bandwidth as well but with some internet lag.

The JioJoin app is available for download on iOS store and Android App Store.

Earlier, OnePlus and Xiaomi brought webcam calls specifically available from TVs for people staying indoors for the pandemic.

But with JioFibre using your TV as a screen during video calls, you no longer need to purchase a separate device for making video calls through their TVs.

There can be some quality-level compromises depending on the bandwidth, network strength as phones will enable video feed to recipients over Wi-Fi. Most affordable smartphones also don’t have high-quality selfie cameras to deliver a great video-calling experience.