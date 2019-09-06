Jio Fiber Welcome Offer: Free 4K TV, Bluetooth speakers, streaming app subscriptions, & more

Jio Fiber is now officially available to the public across 1600 cities in India. Detailing its broadband plans on Thursday, Jio also introduced Welcome Offer for the annual subscription of all the tiers of Jio Fiber home connection, which entitles the customer with a bunch of freebies. The free products are available as a part of the yearly subscription both – new and existing – customers choose at the time of getting the services. Here’s a rundown of what you get under the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer:

Jio Fiber Bronze Plan Welcome Offer

The Bronze plan costs Rs 699 per month plus GST for 100GB (50GB extra initially) at 100Mbps speed. Under the Welcome offer, the customer will get a Muse 2 6W Bluetooth speaker, worth Rs 2,999, for free, in addition to Jio Home Gateway security device and 4K set-top box. A three-month subscription to JioCinema and JioSaavn apps will be given free of charge. Annually, this plans costs Rs 8,388, exclusive of taxes.

Jio Fiber Silver Plan Welcome Offer

Jio Fiber’s Silver plan will be available for Rs 849 monthly plus GST for 200GB (200GB extra initially) at 100Mbps download speeds. The Welcome offer on this plan entitles the customer with a Thump 2 12W Bluetooth speaker, worth Rs 3,999, without any charges, on top of a Jio Home Gateway security device and a 4K set-top box, which are worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,400, respectively. Customer also get three months of free access to all supported OTT apps. A yearly subscription of this plan costs Rs 10,188, before taxes.

Jio Fiber Gold Plan Welcome Offer

Under the Gold plan, customers need to pay Rs 1,299 per month, exclusive of GST, for 250Mbps broadband connection bundled with 500GB data (250GB extra in the beginning). With the Welcome offer, the customers get a free 24-inch HD TV, worth Rs 12,990. The TV brand has not been disclosed by Jio as of now. Both Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K set-top box are bundled as well. All the supported OTT apps will accessible under free subscription for one year as a part of the Welcome offer. Subscribing to this plan for a year costs the customer Rs 31,176, excluding GST.

Jio Fiber Diamond Plan Welcome Offer

Giving Internet speeds at 500Mbps, the Diamond plan credits 1250GB to the customer’s account at Rs 2,499 per month. Initially, a top-up of 250GB will be available to the customer. The Welcome offer on this plan provides the customer with the same 24-inch HD TV, the mentioned pricing of which is Rs 12,990. Jio Home Gateway device and 4K set-top box are a part of the bundle. Customer also gets a subscription for one year free with Welcome offer. The yearly subscription costs 29,988 without taxes.

Jio Fiber Platinum Plan Welcome Offer

Platinum plan is the penultimate tier that takes the Internet speeds to the maximum at 1Gbps for a monthly fee of Rs 3,999. Customer gets 2500GB under the plan without any extra data benefits. The Welcome offer on this plan gets the customer a 32-inch HD TV, worth Rs 22,990, on top of Jio Home Gateway device and 4K set-top box, for free. An annual subscription to all the OTT platforms is bundled. Annually, this plan costs Rs 47,988, before taxes.

Jio Fiber Titanium Plan Welcome Offer

Finally, the most premium tier of Jio Fiber costs a whopping Rs 8,499 per month, before the taxes. It provides 5000GB data at 1Gbps to the customer without any extra data benefits. Under the Welcome offer, the customer gets a 43-inch 4K TV, worth Rs 44,990, of unnamed brand, free of charge, besides Jio Home Gateway device and 4K set-top box. The customer also gets annual subscription to all supported OTT apps. Annually, this plan costs Rs 1,01,988 before taxes.