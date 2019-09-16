Jio Fiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL: Broadband plans under Rs 1,000

The big players – Reliance Jio, Airtel and BSNL – are battling it out in the broadband arena.

As Jio Fiber finally launched on September 5, 2019, other broadband providers have revised their plans to keep the market competitive. Telecom players Airtel and Vodafone Idea are already fighting an uphill battle against Reliance Jio.

To keep their user base intact and entice new customers, BSNL and Airtel have pulled up their socks and are offering lucrative plans. The big players – Reliance Jio, Airtel and BSNL – are battling it out in the broadband arena. All three companies have a few plans under Rs 1,000.

Reliance JioFiber plans under Rs 1,000

The cheapest plan that Reliance Jio is offering is the Bronze plan at Rs 699 per month with speeds up to 100Mbps and 100GB data for up to 30 days. The Jio Fiber Bronze also includes TV video calling, gaming, content sharing and free voice calling, among others. The Jio Fiber Silver Plan, which is being offered at Rs 849, offers 200GB data and free voice calling. The offer also includes TV video calling, gaming and content sharing.

BSNL plans under Rs 1,000

Earlier, BSNL had rolled back the popular Rs 777 broadband plan, making the Rs 849 plan their cheapest under the Bharat Fiber scheme. However, the state-owned telecom company has now brought back the Rs 777 with both plans now on the BSNL broadband portfolio. The plan, however, is not available in the Andaman and Nicobar circle. Subscribers must also note that the Rs 777 is now a promotional offer, which means that the offer will only be available for six months where the user will get 500GB data per month with 50 Mbps speed. When the offer period ends the BSNL customers will have to move to Rs 849 which is offering 600GB data at up to 50 Mbps speed.

Airtel V-Fiber plans under Rs 1,000

Airtel has a Rs 799 broadband plan on offer with benefits that include 100GB data with 40 Mbps speed. Moreover, a 200GB additional data is also in the offering. Subscribers can also benefit from free subscription to Airtel Xstream service. One can also opt for Airtel Entertainment plan and Airtel Premium plan which are just over Rs 1,000.