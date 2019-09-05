Jio Fiber set for launch today: Broadband plans, set-top box, free landline service, and more

Jio Fiber September 5 launch: Mukesh Ambani’s high-speed broadband service goes live today

Reliance Jio will foray into the broadband service with the commercial launch of Jio Fiber on September 5. As announced by RIL Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, the cheapest plan by Reliance Jio will be starting at Rs 700 per month with a minimum speed of 100Mbps. The speed by Jio Fiber could go up to 1GBps on some of its plans.

Reliance Jio has kept key details about Jio Fiber plans a secret and it would be revealed on the operator’s website on Thursday. Reliance Jio made some important announcements about its plans to ensure wide reach of its broadband service.

Jio Fiber Plans

Reliance Jio announced during the AGM that the plans Jio Fiber will be priced in the range between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month. The Jio Fiber plans will offer 100Mbps to 1Gbps broadband internet speed but the 1Gbps plans won’t be available at launch. Reliance Jio will reveal the plan information at Jio.com and MyJio app on September 5.

Jio Fiber Installation, Device Prices

Reliance Jio has not announced how much it is going to charge the subscribers for the installation. The company is less likely to charge anything. Just like the preview pack, new subscribers too can get the service with a refundable security deposit, which will be announced later. The Jio Router is expected to cost less, probably at around Rs 1,000 as the company would want to make it affordable for a wider set of users.

Jio Set-Top Box

Reliance Jio has announced a ‘Welcome offer’ during the AGM under which it will give an HD or 4K LED TV as well as 4K set-top box for free with their Jio Fiber connection to those who opt for the annual plans or the ‘Jio Forever plans.’ The 4K Set-Top box will provide features such as video conferencing, access to apps and online gaming and will work with traditional cable network. The company has already taken three multiple system operators (MSOs) on board – Hathway, Den, and GTPL.

Jio Home Phone landline

Reliance Jio will provide free landline service to all Jio Fiber subscribers under the name, Jio Home Phone (as well as Jio Fixed Voice). The company will offer free local calls and affordable international calls.

Free app subscriptions

Reliance Jio will provide access to Jio’s own apps such as Jio TV, JioSaavn Music and Jio Cinema. These apps will be bundled free of cost to all Jio Fiber customers. Reliance Jio offered complimentary access to these apps to its wireless subscribers. Reliance Jio also announced that it is planning to bundle access to third-party streaming services such as Eros One, Voot, ALT Balaji, and more.

Interested customers can visit the company website at Jio.com or MyJio app to apply for Jio Fiber broadband service. The website is likely to be updated with tariff details on September 5.