Jio Fiber postpaid broadband internet with ‘zero upfront entry’ cost launched in India: Plans, pricing and all you need to know

Reliance Industries Limited has started rolling out JioFiber postpaid broadband internet plans in India. The plans have been introduced at a starting price of Rs 399 per month which is fairly aggressive for what’s on offer. Jio is giving six-month (semi-annual) and 12-month (annual) options. These postpaid broadband internet plans will have zero upfront entry cost which means that the company will not take any installation charges or security deposit.

The postpaid offers are being given with the existing prepaid plans that Reliance has earlier released. For now, the plans have been priced for as low as Rs 399 per month. The plans go as high as Rs 8,499 per month. The postpaid users for JioFiber can also opt for a 4K set-top box with a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,000.

For Rs 399 per month plan, the company is currently offering 30mbps speed as well as unlimited data and a landline connection with unlimited calling minutes. Another plan rolled out by the company is for Rs 699 which also has a landline connectivity and unlimited data. With this plan, users will get a speed of 100 mbps.

Apart from this, other JioFiber plans are priced at Rs 999, Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499. Under the Rs 999 plan, users will get the basic benefits along with 150 mbps speed. This also includes subscriptions of OTT platforms and services. The other two plans also offer high speeds of 300 mbps and 500 mbps.

The company also has 1Gbps plans in its pipeline that have been priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499. These plans have 3300 GB and 6600 BG unlimited data cap, respectively.

Meanwhile, for prepaid plans, Jio had back in April announced an extra 30 day validity period on its six-month and annual plans. The company might extend this for JioFiber postpaid users as well.