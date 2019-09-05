Jio Fiber plans launched: Mukesh Ambani’s broadband breakthrough loaded with freebies at Rs 699

Jio Fiber goes commercial

Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Today: Jio Fiber plans are finally out. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator is making its commercial debut into India’s FTTH broadband sector with plans as low as Rs 700. A bouquet of services, including FTTH high-speed broadband up to 1Gbps, live TV, online gaming, group video calls, and more will be available to Jio Fiber customers across 1600 cities in India. Moreover, Asia’s richest man, who is planning to shake up the country’s digital realm by introducing many of the technologies still nascent here, is making inroads into every household with freebies. Jio will provide annual subscribers of its broadband service with a free 4K or HD TV, in addition to a set-top box that supports 4K video quality.

Jio Fiber Plans for Existing and New Customers

The Jio Fiber broadband for home customers starts at Rs 699 providing 100Mbps Internet connection and maxes out at Rs 8,499.