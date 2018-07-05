Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service with up to 1Gbps data speeds announced: How to register

Jio GigaFiber has been launched

At the company’s 41st Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the official launch of Jio GigaFiber in India. The much-awaited broadband services of Reliance Jio that have been under the pilot programme at select places will finally roll out pan-India. Jio GigaFiber FTTH has been launched to take India’s broadband connectivity up a notch, which will be available for both residential and commercial locations.

Starting August 15, India’s Independence Day, the users will be able to register for the Jio GigaFiber service via Jio website and MyJio app, however, the priority will be given to those who are residing in the already feasible areas. No pricing details have been announced yet. The Jio GigaFiber will come in two services – Jio GigaFiber router and Jio GigaFiber DTH box. While the former will be more suited for Internet consumption on multiple devices with up to 1Gbps speeds, as the company claims, the latter will look to redefine the home entertainment experience with the services available on a television. Apart from offering all the Jio apps on TV via the DTH box, the company announced that the Jio GigaFiber users on TV will be able to make video conferencing on the televisions, so you do not need to cramp up multiple windows on the smaller smartphone displays anymore.

Jio says that the services will be available to the users within an hour, which means that the Jio engineers will arrive at your doorstep at set up the connection. Ambani said that the company’s fixed line broadband Jio GigaFiber FTTH will roll out to as many as 1,100 cities in India covering a large base of users. The Jio GigaFiber broadband services will offer high-speed fixed-line Internet so that the users can watch ultra-HD content on TVs, voice-activated virtual assistant, virtual reality, and make multi-party video conferencing. Ambani said that the company has already invested over Rs 250,000 crores to rev up the infrastructure in the mobile telephony and broadband sectors.