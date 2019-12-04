Jio Fiber effect: BSNL lures customers with Rs 777 broadband plan offering 500GB

While the private telcos have decided to shore up revenues to sustain in the market by upping the tariff costs across their prepaid recharge portfolio, the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, or BSNL, is yet to announce the hike to its mobile plans. But while it is still mulling that, BSNL is also fighting the private companies in the broadband sector. In its latest attempt to take on the rivals, BSNL has brought back the Rs 777 for its broadband users.

BSNL’s Rs 777 broadband plan was discontinued a while back. Instead, the company focused on low-value plans, such as the recently released Rs 555 plan. BSNL has time again made changes to its Rs 777 plan, the latest being download speeds of 50Mbps with fixed data quota. Customers subscribing to the Rs 777 plan get 500GB of data at 50Mbps. Post-exhaustion, the download speed is reduced to 2Mbps. The customers also get unlimited calls to any network as a bundle.

It’s a one-time plan that will expire after the validity of six months. The customer account will be moved to the 600GB CUL plan that costs Rs 999 per month. Moreover, the BSNL Rs 777 plan is only available to new users who can visit the company website to subscribe to the plan or contact the customer executive for the same. Existing broadband users cannot avail the plan and any benefits provided under it.

After shaking up the mobile telephony market, Reliance Jio struck a blow to the Internet Service Providers in India by introducing its high-speed Jio Fiber services. Claimed to offer a minimum of 100Mbps broadband speeds, Jio Fiber starts at Rs 699 barring taxes. Jio Fiber has been providing free broadband services to a large number of users under the Preview Offer, which has officially concluded now requiring users to pay up for services. The move caused major ISPs to roll out competitive plans that dole out more data quota at par speeds.