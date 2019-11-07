Jio Fiber effect? BSNL launches new unlimited broadband plans starting at Rs 555

BSNL has refreshed its broadband plans to counter the growing competition from Jio Fiber. This time, the state-owned telecom company is trying to entice customers with uncapped data under its broadband plans that start at Rs 555. The plans do have a FUP limit that customers should know before setting out to avail one. BSNL has launched these plans across all circles in India.

The first plan is called BSNL Fibro 100GB (or Month CS106) and it provides the customer with 100GB of data at 20Mbps. Post the exhaustion of the limit, the data speed will be throttled to 1Mbps in a billing cycle. The plan is bundled with unlimited calls to BSNL network throughout the day while calls made to other networks remain free between 10.30 pm and 6.00 am and Sundays.

BSNL’s second plan is called Superstar 300GB and it credits the customer’s account with 300GB data at 50Mbps. The data speed will be reduced to 2Mbps after the customer exhausts the given data credit. Apart from the calling benefits, similar to the Fibro 100 plan, the customer gets one-year free Amazon Prime membership, only if it has not been availed before as a part of complimentary offering.

The free calling that will be given to the customers will be applicable to Mumbai and Delhi circles as well. The customers can reach out to BSNL customer care to get a new connection or change their existing plan to the new unlimited ones.

BSNL recently announced that it will credit a cashback of 6 paise for every five minutes of a call made to other networks, in an attempt to take a jibe at Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio announced last month that it will charge its subscribers at 6 paise per minute for calls made to other networks, owing to IUC rules by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). While Reliance Jio tried to justify its move by presenting a log of charges that the telco has to bear for every call made to other networks, its rival telcos, including Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL, grabbed the opportunity to pander the ongoing criticism of Reliance Jio.