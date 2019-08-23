Jio Fiber effect: Airtel offers up to 1,000GB free data on broadband plans

Airtel Broadband plans are listed with a new offer

Airtel V-Fiber Broadband plans: Airtel is now offering up to 1,000GB of additional data on three of its broadband plans in India. Additional data is available on its Basic, Entertainment and Premium plans with a validity of six months. After the validity period, the telco will forfeit the promotional unused data. The offer is only valid in the circles wherein the Airtel V-Fiber plans are active.

The Airtel Basic plan is priced at Rs 799 and comes with additional 200GB data over and above its 100GB prescribed data. The promotional data comes with a validity of six months. The bundled plan offers up to 40Mbps speed, unlimited local and STD calls, and also Airtel Thanks benefits that include Airtel TV premium subscription.

(Source: Airtel website)

The Airtel Entertainment plan is available at Rs 1,099 and comes with 500GB additional data valid for six months. The plan originally offers 300GB data of high-speed data with speeds up to 100Mbps. Additionally, subscribers also get unlimited local and STD calls, and a free Amazon Prime subscription for one year, Netflix subscription for three months, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription.

Coming to the Airtel Premium plan priced at Rs 1,599, it comes with 1000GB of additional data valid for six months. The premium plan originally offers 600GB data with up to 300Mbps speed. Like the Entertainment plan, this plan also provides subscribers with unlimited local and STD calls, and Airtel Thanks benefits include Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription. The period of free subscription to Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee5 in this plan is similar to that of the Entertainment plan.

The latest offer on broadband plans from Airtel comes ahead of the much-anticipated commercial launch of Reliance Jio Fiber home broadband service on September 5. Reliance Jio has confirmed that the Jio Fiber home broadband will be priced upwards of Rs 700 per month, with speeds varying between 100Mbps and 1Gbps, depending on the plan. The plans will come bundled with a landline phone, subscriptions for streaming apps and better ISD calling tariffs.