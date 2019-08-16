Jio Fiber effect? Airtel doles out extra data, cashback to win 4G hotspot customers back

Airtel has launched a new offer for its 4G hotspot device customers that gives them extra bundled data, along with cashback. The move comes as Jio readies to commercially launch its high-speed broadband service, Jio Fiber, to wrest a significant base of users from its rivals. The new offer applies to the entire portfolio of Airtel’s 4G hotspot recharge plans, which have also been refreshed. However, Airtel is sticking to its strategy of weeding out low-paying customers, which is why it has raised the price of the 4G hotspot device from Rs 999 to Rs 2,000.

ALSO READ | Mukesh Ambani’s technological disruption: PVR Cinemas, INOX frown at Jio’s ‘First Day First Show’

Available for both prepaid and postpaid users, the new Airtel offers are aimed at driving growth in portable wireless connections for the company. The benefits, as being offered under the new regime, will be different to prepaid and postpaid users, reports Telecom Talk. The prepaid customers will get extra data while postpaid users also get the cashback in addition. The benefits will be available to existing and new users, who will have to pay Rs 2,000 for the device now.

The prepaid plan for Airtel 4G hotspot provides the customer with 1.5GB data per day for 224 days from 48 hours of activating the SIM card inside the device. This totals to 336GB data for the entire validity. The postpaid users, on the other hand, can either go for the Rs 399 plan or the Rs 499 plan. Telecom Talk says the former may not be available in all circles. Both the plans will be bundled with cashback of Rs 1,000, data rollover facility, and extra data. Postpaid customers are needed to pay Rs 300 as activation charge.

The Airtel Rs 399 plan credits the user’s account with 50GB data per month while the Rs 499 plan provides user with 75GB of data. The voice calls are free, as well. There are other higher plans but the report does not mention if they are eligible for the cashback and extra data offers.

Airtel 4G hotspot supports concurrent Wi-Fi connections up to 10 devices while its battery is claimed to last for six hours.