Jio Fiber customers, take note: Preview offer that gives 100GB free data has ended

Jio Fiber is not giving the Preview Offer to its new customers

Jio Fiber is in a process of winding up the Preview Offer that let the users enjoy free broadband Internet before the service was commercialised. The Mukesh Ambani-owned broadband provider has discontinued the trial offer for new users while the existing users are being on-boarded to paid connections. New customers need to subscribe to a Jio Fiber plan to be able to use services while existing customers may still have some time left before the paid subscription kicks in. The Jio Fiber Preview Offer provided customers with 100GB of monthly broadband data without any charge, along with small data top-ups in case the credit is exhausted.

Redmi Note 8 now comes in Cosmic Purple colour, goes on sale on Black Friday

According to a report by Telecom Talk, Jio Fiber customers who are availing a new connection need to pay up an upfront amount of at least Rs 699, which is the base broadband tariff, over and above Rs 2,500 or Rs 4,500 towards the security deposit for the router. This is not surprising as Jio had announced the discontinuation of the Preview Offer back in September. A horde of broadband plans of as low as Rs 699 were announced for both existing and new customers of Jio Fiber. Jio Fiber offers a minimum of 100Mbps broadband data over a high-speed fibre network that leverages advanced technologies, including the facility to watch live TV, make video calls, and play 4K games.

The introductory Jio Fiber plans also allow customers to enjoy a data bundle on top of the stipulated credit. This means that if a customer subscribes to the Jio Fiber Bronze plan, the total data benefit will be 150GB (100GB + 50GB) available at up to 100Mbps. Other plans include Jio Fiber Silver plan, Jio Fiber Gold plan, Jio Fiber Diamond plan, Jio Fiber Platinum plan, and Jio Fiber Titanium plan. The last two plans offer broadband data at 1Gbps speeds. These plans also bundle several other services such as a home gateway, a set-top box, and subscription to OTT apps (Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and more).