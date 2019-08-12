Jio Fiber broadband services out on September 5: Five key takeaways from Mukesh Ambani’s AGM speech

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the Annual General Meeting of RIL in Mumbai (PTI Photo)

Jio Fiber services will be launched on the commercial basis on September 5, bundled with a host of new services, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced in his Annual General Meeting speech on Monday.

Reliance’s decision to scale up Jio Fiber services at the commercial level has been considered to be yet another disruptive move by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate. In 2016, RIL disrupted the telecom sector in the country with the launch of Reliance Jio that offered cheap tariffs and unlimited access to select online content among other benefits.

This time the Mukesh Ambani-led company is all for increasing the penetration of broadband services and foray into the broadcast TV business.

Here’s the list of key takeaways from Mukesh Ambani’s speech:

1- Under the ‘Jio Fiber Welcome Offer’, the company will provide free high definition TV and high definition set-top box bundled with a range of digital services such as Ultra-HD entertainment, virtual reality content, multi-party video conferencing, interactive gaming, home security and other smart home solutions.

2- The Jio Fiber will offer fast broadband service with speeds clocking between the minimum speed of 100Mbps up to a maximum of 1Gbps or 1000Mbps. “On performance – the average fixed-line download speed in the US which is the most developed economy is around 90Mbps,” Ambani said at the AGM.

3- If Reliance Jio offered a slew of applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, Jio Magazine for mobile users after its launch, the Jio Fiber plans will include subscriptions to over-the-top (OTT) applications.

4- The Jio Fiber plans will come bundled with a landline phone connection that offers free voice calls for lifetime at no additional cost. With Rs 500 per month calling pack, Jio Home Phone users will enjoy free international calling to the US and Canada. However, calling tariffs for other countries are expected to be announced on September 5.

5- The Jio Fiber plans will be announced with its commercial roll out on September 5. The base plan for Jio Fiber services has been set at Rs 700 per month while the top plan will cost Rs 10,000 per month. Further details on data plans and other bundled services will be revealed on September 5.