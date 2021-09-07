Jio Fiber adds six quarterly plans to its postpaid plans portfolio: Price, benefits, and everything to know

The new quarterly plans that have been included by Jio Fiber are beginning at Rs 2,097, but they also go as high as Rs 25,597, not including GST.

Jio Fiber Postpaid: The postpaid broadband portfolio of Jio Fiber has been expanded by the telecom company and now, quarterly plans have also been added to its semi-annual and annual offerings. These plans have come a few months after the internet service provider introduced annual and semi-annual postpaid plans. The new quarterly plans that have been included by Jio Fiber are beginning at Rs 2,097, but they also go as high as Rs 25,597, not including GST. According to Jio, these new plans would not lead to incurring any installation charges, and they would give the users an internet speed of up to 1Gbps.

As reports had earlier pointed out and as now is available on the Jio website, a whopping six quarterly plans have been added to the postpaid portfolio, and they would be available on Jio.com and MyJio app.

Also read | Jio Phone Next to launch on September 10: Price, specifications and everything we know so far

Jio Fiber postpaid: New quarterly plans

Among the six new quarterly plans added to the portfolio, the most affordable one costs Rs 2,097. As per the plan, users would get a download and upload speed of 100Mbps along with unlimited data for a period of three months. Voice calling benefits have also been included in the pack. However, this plan neither has any OTT subscription nor any value-added service.

The second plan, which Jio has marked as the popular one, costs Rs 2,997 for three months (without GST), and gives users unlimited data at a download and upload speed of 150Mbps. Voice calling is free. In this plan, users would have 15 complementary subscriptions including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, Voot Select, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, Discovery+, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, ShemarooMe, and JioSaavn. The Amazon Prime Video subscription would be free for 1 year, the company said.

The third plan has been priced at Rs 4,497 + GST for three months in return for upload and download speed of 300Mbps with unlimited data and free voice calling. Moreover, along with the 15 apps and subscriptions included with the second plan, this plan also offers Netflix (Basic) plan subscription.

The Rs 7,497 + GST plan provides a speed of 500Mbps with unlimited data and free voice calling. The apps and subscriptions offered are the same as that of the Rs 4,497 plan.

Rs 11,997 + GST plan provides unlimited data at an upload and download speed of 1Gbps with free voice calling and a subscription to all the 16 apps and platforms as the previous two plans.

The last plan of Rs 25,497 + GST provides the same speed, subscriptions and free voice calling as that of the Rs 11,997 plan. However, the only difference is that the users would be entitled to a whopping 6,600 GB of data every month for three months that are billed. But this might leave consumers confused as to how this is better than “unlimited data” that other plans offer. Well, as per the commercial policy mentioned on Jio’s website, users are not allowed to use more than 3,300 GB of data in a bill cycle to avoid misuse.

“To avoid abuse of Unlimited Data benefits by a few that affects the vast majority of other users, for such plans, RJIL will identify and treat any consumption by a customer beyond 3300 GB of data in a bill cycle; as misuse of the benefits provided. Upon reaching such limit in a bill cycle, RJIL reserves the right to withdraw the plan benefits in the form of data use for such consumer without giving any prior notice,” the company says.

Hence, the Rs 25,497 plan is a major benefit for consumers as they would get 6,600 GB of data not even for the bill cycle, but every month of the bill cycle, making the data available to such users a good six times than in other plans.