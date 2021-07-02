Jio effect: Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 267 prepaid plan with 25GB data, other benefits

The customers looking forward to this recharge plan must note that the message charges on local, national as well as ISD network will be pretty high at Rs 1, Rs 1.5 and Rs 5 respectively.

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 267 which offers a total of 25 GB high speed internet data that needs to be exhausted within a period of 30 days. In addition to the internet data, the plan also includes the standard unlimited calling facility across telecom networks in the country. The major competition of the newly launched plan by the company will be Reliance Jio’s Rs 247 recharge plan that provides as much internet data along with similar validity and benefits. In another decision, the company has launched another recharge plan worth Rs 128 that offers free on-net night minutes for a validity of 28 days.

Rs. 267 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 267 recharge plan has been put up by the company on its official website and application. The plan provides 25 GB of high speed internet data and unlimited calling benefits for a period of 30 days. In addition, the customers of this recharge plan will also get access to the Vi Movies and TV application. The plan has been put up on sale in all 23 circles of the telecom company. The recharge apart from being available on the official website and application has also been made accessible on third party payment applications like Amazon Pay, Paytm, among others.

Rs. 128 prepaid recharge plan

Customers who are not in need of any free internet data but are only interested in getting calling services can choose the Rs 128 recharge plan. The recharge plan offers 10 local on-net night minutes as part of the plan along with the local and national calls at 2.5 paise per second for a validity of 28 days. The night minutes under the plan will remain active starting from 11 PM and ending by 6 AM. The customers looking forward to this recharge plan must note that the message charges on local, national as well as ISD network will be pretty high at Rs 1, Rs 1.5 and Rs 5 respectively.