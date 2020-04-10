Jio effect: Vodafone Idea, Airtel now offering commission to subscribers for recharging numbers for others

While Vodafone Idea has come up with a #RechargeforGood campaign, Airtel is hosting Earn from Home programme. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Taking cues from Reliance Jio, rival telecom companies Airtel and Vodafone Idea are also now offering commission to subscribers for recharging numbers for others. While Vodafone Idea has come up with a #RechargeforGood campaign, Airtel is hosting Earn from Home programme to let subscribers recharge other people’s numbers and get instant cashback commission as a sort of encouragement. Reliance Jio has meanwhile come with a dedicated Android app called JioPOS Lite for the same purpose.

The goal in all of these cases is to give subscribers a platform to help others, those who may not have access to the internet and mobile apps, to stay connected in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. While Vodafone Idea is offering up to 6 percent commission, Airtel and Jio are offering up to 4 and 4.16 percent commission in the form of cashbacks. This is to encourage them for recharging more and more numbers, thereby helping more and more people stay connected.

Under Vodafone Idea’s #RechargeforGood campaign, subscribers can recharge other people’s numbers using the My Vodafone and My Idea apps and earn a commission of up to 6 percent in the form of cashback. The cashback varies depending on the amount of the recharge. For instance, a Rs 149 recharge will give you Rs 10 cashback while a Rs 249 recharge will get you Rs 20 in commission. Vodafone Idea says the amount will be credited to the subscriber’s account within 96 hours of making the recharge. Vodafone Idea’s #RechargeforGood campaign will be live until April 30.

Under Airtel’s Earn from Home programme, subscribers will need to first register ro become a ‘superhero’ following which they will be able to recharge other people’s numbers. The way that Airtel is offering commissions is different. Instead of crediting the amount later, Airtel is offering instant cashback for subscribers which means that they can get their commissions on the spot by paying less for a certain recharge. They can then choose to charge the number that they are recharging with the actual amount.

Reliance Jio has meanwhile come up with a dedicated JioPOS app for subscribers that acts more or less like a mobile wallet than they can keep for storing money which they can then use to recharge other numbers.

