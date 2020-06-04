Jio effect: MTNL launches Rs 251 prepaid plan; offers 1GB daily data and unlimited calling

MTNL provides many other prepaid plans to its Mumbai customers, the cheapest of which is the STV 98.

State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has launched a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 251 for its Mumbai-based subscribers. This latest prepayment plan comes with a 28-day validity and provides a regular data limit of 1 GB. MTNL will charge a fee of 3 paise per 10 KB for downloading additional data after the daily data cap is exceeded. This prepaid plan is competing with the Rs 299 prepaid plan of Vodafone Idea and the 249 prepaid plan of Jio in India.

The new MTNL prepaid plan 251 is live on the Mumbai website and offers free local and STD calls from home and national roaming networks that are truly unlimited. There is also 1 GB of daily data and 100 SMS messages a day. The plan’s validity is listed as 28 days, and has been named STV 251 by MTNL.

MTNL states that calls to special numbers such as 139 will be paid according to the tariff. MTNL is also offering the STV 251 via e-recharge, online recharge, and SMS recharge portal to ease customer worries during the lockdown. Users should send a ‘SUB RCH’ SMS to 444 to enable the package. The new MTNL plan was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

MTNL provides many other prepaid plans to its Mumbai customers, the cheapest of which is the STV 98. This prepaid plan includes 750 MB of data per day, and unlimited free calls from home to MTNL Delhi network. Standard roaming charges will be applicable during roaming, other than MTNL Delhi.

The plan delivers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a 28-day validity. MTNL’s most expensive prepaid plan is priced at 1,499, offering 2 GB daily data, free home and MTNL Delhi network calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 365 days validity.

MTNL’s fresh, allocated 251 prepaid plan will compete with Vodafone Idea’s allocated 299 prepaid plan providing 2 GB of regular data, unrestricted roaming to any network, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription for a 365-day validity.