Idea introduces new prepaid pack for Rs 998, 5GB data on offer with unlimted voice calls and more

Idea Cellular is bringing in its big guns to telecom tariff warfare! In order to counter big players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel, Idea Cellular has brought a new Rs 998 prepaid pack.

Idea Cellular is bringing in its big guns to telecom tariff warfare! In order to counter big players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel, Idea Cellular has brought a new Rs 998 prepaid pack. For a price close to Rs 1000, this prepaid pack will offer a mammoth 5GB of 4G/2G internet data every day. Along with the substantial internet data provided with this pack, you will get the unlimited voice calling facility paired up with 100 SMS per day as well.

However, not limiting itself to a monthly validity pack, this prepaid offer will last for 35 days. Along with the voice and data benefits, the offer will fetch you a cashback worth Rs. 3,300 for recharges made through the Idea app and website with the Idea Magic offer.

However, there are some limitations that come with this recharge. With the Rs. 998 Idea prepaid pack, you will be able to use the unlimited voice call to 100 unique numbers per week. Along with the number restrictions, you can call for 1,000 minutes per week and only 250 minutes per day. Once you have crossed the limit, then you will be charged at 1 paisa every second for local/STD calls. However, the 35-day validity is for the Odisha circle only, while you can get the same plan in Karnataka circle for 28 days, but the caveat is that there will not be any Idea Magic cashback offer.

Idea Cellular’s prepaid pack, when compared with Jio and Airtel, seems a bit expensive. Reliance Jio gives away 5GB of 4G internet data and unlimited voice calls for Rs 799. However, the validity offered by Reliance Jio is for 28 days only. Bharti Airtel does not offer such huge amount of data every day, but it has a prepaid pack that gives away 3.5GB of 4G internet data for 28 days at Rs 799. Airtel has another prepaid pack for Rs 995, which offers same voice benefits with 1GB of internet data every day, however, the validity of this plan is huge and will last for 180 days.

Just last month, Idea came with a Rs.109 prepaid pack that offers unlimited voice calls along with 1GB of internet data for 14 days. It was brought in to counter Reliance Jio’s Rs. 98 prepaid pack.