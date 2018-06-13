Jio effect? BSNL’s new Rs 149 plan offers 4GB daily data ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018

BSNL FIFA World Cup Special Data STV 149 costs Rs 149 and offers BSNL customers with 4GB of data

FIFA 2018 is just around the corner and to cash in on this global sports event, state-run telco BSNL has upped its game by launching a new prepaid recharge pack. To allow FIFA fans to watch the live stream of the matches, BSNL has introduced a special pack – FIFA World Cup Special Data STV 149 priced at Rs 149. This comes after Jio announced the addition of 1.5GB data to all daily-recurring prepaid recharges for free with up to Rs 100 discount on the final price.

The BSNL FIFA World Cup Special Data STV 149 costs Rs 149 and offers BSNL customers with 4GB of data. This pack will go live tomorrow, June 14 and will be valid until July 15, which coincides with FIFA 2018 season, according to a report by TelecomTalk. The recharge pack will be available to all the BSNL users pan-India except for Delhi and Mumbai circles.

While BSNL is offering the maximum amount of data at Rs 149 as compared to the same value recharge packs from rivals, it is not bundling any voice and SMS benefits. This means the customers will have to buy separate recharge packs for calling and SMS.

BSNL FIFA World Cup Special Data STV 149 takes on the Rs 149 packs offered by Jio and Airtel. While the Jio Rs 149 recharge pack offers 1.5GB data per day Airtel offers 1GB data per day at Rs 149. Both recharge packs come with unlimited voice and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days.