Jio effect: BSNL now offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calls with Rs 186, Rs 187 prepaid vouchers

BSNL first-time recharge (FRC) prepaid plans of Rs 106 and Rs 107 now offer 1GB daily data for 24 days

BSNL has revised its prepaid portfolio to offer more data on existing plans. BSNL standard tariff vouchers (STV) of Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 153, Rs 192, and Rs 118 have been revamped to include up to 3GB data per day. The state-owned telco also revised its first-time recharge (FRC) prepaid plans including Rs 106 FRC and Rs 107 FRC. Both the plans have been revised to offer 1GB data per day for 24 days.

The state-owned telco has been struggling with finances and its woes have been compounded with the entry of Reliance Jio and then the incumbents Airtel and Vodafone Idea lowering their tariffs. BSNL’s latest revision of its prepaid plans may help the telco in getting more subscribers on board.

Few days ago, BSNL introduced the new STV for Rs 187 and brought back the Rs 186 prepaid recharge voucher.

BSNL’s Rs 186 prepaid recharge voucher, which offered 2GB data per day, has been revamped to include 3GB daily data. The speeds will get reduced to 40 Kbps after the daily data limit is exhausted. BSNL STV 187 comes bundled with free calling to any network with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 100 SMS daily. The validity of the STV is 28 days.

Coming to the Rs 187 prepaid plan, BSNL has revised this plan to offer benefits similar to the company’s Rs 186 plan. It now includes 3GB data per day instead of 2GB daily previously with the validity of 28 days. BSNL’s Rs 187 also comes bundled with unlimited calls to any network for 250 minutes daily and 100 SMS per SMS.

BSNL’s Rs 192 prepaid recharge plan now offers 3GB data per day instead of 2GB per day and also bundles benefits like 250 minutes of free calling per day to any network, 100 daily SMS, free personalised ringback tone (PRBT).

BSNL’s Rs 153 prepaid voucher has also been revised and it now offers 1.5GB data per day and the validity of this plan is 28 days. Once the daily limit is exhausted, the speeds will be reduced to 40 Kbps. Previously, this plan did not offer any data benefits. The plan now bundles unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day, instead of free bundled top-up of Rs 100, which included Rs 103 talk value and PRBT.

BSNL Rs 118 STV offers 0.5GB daily data as well as 250 minutes of calling per day with the validity of 28 days.