Jio effect: Airtel to offer Rs 49 free recharge, double benefits to these users

As a gesture for the prepaid customers having a hard time with Covid-19 induced lockdown, Airtel said it will give a one-time offer of Rs 49 recharge plan for free. The company noted that there are 55-million low-income customers who have been having a hard time and the plan can benefit them at the moment. The company will also be giving double benefits to customers on its Rs 79 prepaid plan. Collectively, all customers can get benefits of the total amount worth Rs 270 crores. Airtel will be offering these services starting this week.

The company offers some smart recharge plans and these include Rs 45, Rs 49, and Rs 79 prepaid plans. They all offer some basic connectivity options. With Airtel making Rs 45 plan free for one time, this means Airtel prepaid users can get one-time recharge of Rs 49 without paying anything. The plan is currently offering a talktime of Rs 38.52 along with 100MB data as well as 28 days of validity. Once the 100MB data limit is breached, customers are charged Rs 0.50 per MB of data use.

According to the company, the gesture is for 55 million customers who are mostly living in rural areas. This will allow them to stay connected as well as have some access to critical information when it’s needed.

Apart from this, the telecom operator is also offering double benefits on a prepaid recharge of Rs 79. Usually, this plan provides talktime work Rs 128 with 28 days of validity. It also offers 200MB data, Rs 0.60 per minute tariff for local, STD, and landline calls. The company has not mentioned what additional benefits it will give to customers under this plan but has stated that the benefits will be doubled. Therefore, it can be expected that customers while recharging for Rs 79, may get a talktime worth Rs 256, or get 400 MB data with validity of 56 days.