Jio effect: Airtel starts offering more daily data with Rs 249 prepaid plan; how to avail

Updated: November 15, 2021 7:12 PM

Airtel will now offer 500MB additional data to these users.

Bharti Airtel is introducing additional data to its prepaid users on an already existing plan of Rs 249.

Bharti Airtel is introducing additional data to its prepaid users on an already existing plan of Rs 249. The Rs 249 prepaid plan previously came with 1.5GB data daily and 28-day validity. Now, Airtel will offer 500MB additional data to these users. This would make its plan virtually identical to what Jio is already offering for the same price. Vodafone Idea still offers only1.5GB of data with its similar plan.

TelecomTalk spotted the change in Airtel’s plan first. Users can redeem the additional data of 500 MB through Airtel Thanks App. Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition trial, Apollo 24|7 Circle (three months), Shaw Academy for 1 year, Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback are all added among the benefits. Other benefits like SMS, Talktime are the same as Jio’s but Jio also offers JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscriptions.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea on the other hand offers such as Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover where customers can surf, and stream from 12 midnight to 6 am without pack deduction, at no extra cost. Weekend Data Rollover carries unused data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday.

Airtel reported a 13 per cent rise in its customer base in the second quarter boosted by additions in 4G customers, stronger revenue, and higher data consumption. 8.1 million 4G users were added in Q2 2021.

